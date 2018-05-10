Rummenigge: Lewandowski is staying at Bayern

FC Bayern München CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident that star striker Robert Lewandowski will be at the Bundesliga champions next season.

The 29-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs in Europe after another impressive season which has seen him score 40 goals in only 46 games across all competitions.

However, Rummenigge remains unfazed by the constant speculation surrounding Lewandowski’s future and insists the Pole will be at Bayern next season.

“There’s no need to worry about Lewandowski’s relationship with Bayern,” Rummenigge said, according to the official Bundesliga website.

“It’s a very good one. We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski, I’m very happy he’s still on a long-term contract. It doesn’t need to be given any thought. He’ll be a Bayern player next season.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but it’s no exaggeration to say that Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world,” Rummenigge added.

“His record proves that every year. It doesn’t matter if he goes a couple of games without a goal.”

Lewandowski’s current contract with the Bavarians still has three years left to run.