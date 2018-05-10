Is Shinji Kagawa still one of the best in the Bundesliga?

Shinji Kagawa remains one of the biggest names in Asian football but it has not been the best of campaigns for Borussia Dortmund.

With one game left to go in the 2017/18 Bundesliga campaign, BVB are yet to seal their place in next season’s AFC Champions League, lying third on the table with a three-point lead over Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen.

Kagawa did however give Dortmund fans reason to cheer last September when he became all-time top Japanese scorer in the top flight of German football with his goal against Augsburg.

That sublime lob was one of five league goals the Japan international has netted this season, which leaves him as Dortmund’s fifth top scorer this season behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13), Maximilian Philipp (9), Michy Batshuayi (7) and Marco Reus (6), in addition to his one assist.

23′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @BVB A mix-up in the @FCA_World defence and Kagawa produces a brilliant chip to put Dortmund back ahead.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/HpcWlqzAZW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

While his output may not be as prolific as in years gone by, Kagawa was hampered by injury and, when he did get on the field, still showed plenty of class operating in the attacking third.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed and he is in the running to be named in the official Bundesliga Team of the Season, but he will be coming up against stiff competition in the form of RB Leipzig’s tireless Naby Keita and Schalke schemer Leon Goretza for a central midfield berth.

