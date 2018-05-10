Shabani signs first professional contract at Bayern

FC Bayern München have confirmed that promising young midfielder Meritan Shabani has signed his first professional contract with the Bundesliga club.

The 19-year-old has been at Bayern for 12 years and has risen through the youth ranks to earn his first deal, which will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2020.

✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️ Meritan Shabani has signed a contract with #FCBayern until 2020.

Shabani has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 20 Under-19 appearances this season. He also made his senior debut in the 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

“Meritan is a highly talented and promising player who has been through all our youth teams. We’re happy to have him at the club over the long term,” Reds sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club’s official website.

💬 @Brazzo: "Meritan is a highly talented and promising player who has been through all our youth teams. We're happy to have him at the club over the long term." #MiaSanMia

“He has already shown his potential on the training ground and in the league game against Frankfurt.”

Commenting on his contract, Shabani added: “FC Bayern are my club. I’m incredibly happy to have this chance. I want to keep on working and learning in the coming years.”