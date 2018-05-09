Neuer unsure if he will be ready for World Cup

Germany international Manuel Neuer admits he doesn’t know if he will be fit in time for the World Cup in Russia, despite returning to training last month.

The FC Bayern München goalkeeper has been out of contention for the Bavarians since breaking a metatarsal in September last year and doesn’t want to rush his recovery even though the World Cup is

around the corner.

“I cannot say anything right now,” he said at Bayern’s official presentation of their 2018-19 kit. “I feel good with the things I am doing in training right now, but there’s no forecast.

“I have to make the right decision for me, for the team and for Germany. It doesn’t help when you’re rushing this decision. I want to improve day by day and I try to regain my fitness as fast as possible.

“The steps that I already made were good and positive. I try to continue that way. Then, we will see if that is enough.”

Former Bayern and Germany physio Oliver Schmidtlein believes Neuer won’t be ready to play until after the group stage of the competition.

“I think the earliest he could be involved is in the knockout stages of the World Cup,” he told Sport Bild.

“Manuel won’t be able to train in this situation, despite the time constraints, or he risks his recovery.”

Germany will kick off their World Cup campaign against Mexico in Group F on June 17. The other teams in the group are Sweden and South Korea.