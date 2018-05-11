Bundesliga Team of the Season: The Expert’s View

After nine months of riveting action, the Bundesliga campaign is about to come to a close and FOX Sports football analyst Rhysh Roshan Rai picks his Team of the Season.

Bayern Munich may have once again emerged as champions of Germany, although several teams like Schalke and Hoffenheim also had seasons they can be proud of.

As ever, the stage was lit up by some of world football’s biggest names but only 11 can fit into the Team of the Season.

Having kept a keen eye on the Bundesliga throughout the course of the season, FOX Sports football analyst Rhysh Roshan Rai takes his place in the manager’s chair by picking his best players from 2017/18.

GOALKEEPER: Lukas Hradecky (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Philipp Tschauner (Hannover)

53′ GOOD SAVE! Aubameyang has another good opportunity to score but is denied superbly by Hradecky.#SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/IbzlAnqskq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 21, 2017

66′ GOOD SAVE! Hradecky comes up big time to deny Pulisic with a fine stop.#SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/qdEOrFTo9y — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 21, 2017

Roshan’s pick: Hradecky. He’s been very consistent for Frankfurt, commands his box well and he’s saved them on a few occasions when opposition teams have found their way in behind the defence. It’ll also be interesting to see where he is next season with reports suggesting he’s leaving for Leverkusen.

LEFT-BACK: Philipp Max (Augsburg), Wendell (Bayer Leverkusen), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin)

Roshan’s pick: Philipp Max. I’m personally a big fan of attacking full-backs and he’s in double figures for assists (12). That’s very impressive for a full-back and he plays a key role for an exciting, counterattacking Augsburg team, especially with his relationship down that flank with Caiuby.

CENTRE-BACK: Naldo (Schalke), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart)

82′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-0 @s04_en Naldo absolutely hammers in a thunderous free kick into the net. Burki didn’t even move!#S04BVB #Revierderby pic.twitter.com/ulHQGVStXk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 15, 2018

90+4′ GOAL! 4-4 @s04_en. FOUR-FOUR Naldo heads home the corner to draw Schalke level from 4-0 down!#BVBS04 pic.twitter.com/L77KiTvJ4s — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 25, 2017

Roshan’s pick: I think Naldo has to be there. He’s one of the top-scoring central defenders in Europe (7 goals) and has shown his leadership qualities with a Schalke side that has pushed for Champions League football and finally gotten in. Especially with [Benedikt] Howedes leaving the club, Naldo has really stepped up and added a lot of composure and is a calming influence alongside 21-year-old Thilo Kehrer.

CENTRE-BACK: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Roshan’s pick: Personally, I am a big fan of Mats Hummels so I’m going to with him from those three, simply a matter of his style and what he adds to Bayern is as a ball-playing centre-back. Coming up against teams with a defensive approach, he can hold on to the ball, pick the right pass while breaking the lines and carrying the ball forward.

RIGHT-BACK: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Benjamin Heinrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)

38′ GOAL! 2-1 @FCBayernEN James puts the champions ahead after some fine work from Kimmich on the right flank. What a quick turnaround! The 27th #Bundesliga title beckons?#FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/UcqjePjXtL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 7, 2018

Omg I love Kimmich so much. Germany are set. Philipp Max is NEEDED ahead of Jonas Hector. Love my boys. pic.twitter.com/Di7BmgEf0P — ione “No L” Messi 🎗💜 (@Busquessi) May 10, 2018

Roshan’s pick: It has to be Kimmich. This guy has pretty much owned the right-side for Bayern all on his own, allowing [Arjen] Robben to drift inside. Defensively, he’s very sound as well and has all the traits of a top-level full-back with a high number of assists (10) too.

LEFT MIDFIELD: Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Roshan’s pick: I think I’ll go for Hazard. In what has been a poor season for Gladbach plagued by inconsistency, he’s been one of their bright starts. From a team balance point of view, I can also see him drifing in and working well with the overlapping Philipp Max.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund)

Last @Bundesliga_EN Sunday on @FSAsiaLive of the season. #Mainz hosting #RBLeipzig. Mainz need points to get out of relegation playoff spot and Leipzig need 3 points to keep champions league chase alive. Also, see what the fuss is all about with Naby Keita. He’s brilliant. — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) April 29, 2018

Roshan’s pick: Easy – Keita. It’s a no-brainer. The way he carries the ball forward through the lines and gets past defenders really helps the team out tactically. He has so much energy to perform both a defensive or attacking role. He’s been far and away Leipzig’s best player and all that talk about him being distracted by his impending move to Liverpool has been proven to be nonsense.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg)

His 1️⃣3️⃣ goals this year are the most EVER scored by an #FCA player over one #Bundesliga season 🔥 Make sure to vote Michael #Gregoritsch into the @EASPORTSFIFA #TOTS here! 👉 https://t.co/OE0xB6Vmjt pic.twitter.com/JiiHdRlOAA — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) May 8, 2018

Roshan’s pick: I’m going to go with Gregoritsch because – similar to Max – he’s playing for an Augsburg side that players on the counter and he’s been huge for them scoring goals from an advanced midfield position. He’s been one of Augsburg’s He’s actually Augsburg’s top scorer ahead of [Alfred] Finnbogason and has been a real good signing.

RIGHT MIDFIELD: Daniel Caligiuri (Schalke), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Roshan’s pick: This one’s tricky because Caligiuri is a right wing-back and, if the choice was in that position, I would have picked him. But I’ll have to go with Pulisic only because this is his proper position and – for a 19-year-old – he’s been incredibly consistent for Dortmund and got them out of trouble on a few occasions. He’s destined for much bigger and better things.

STRIKER: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg)

90′ GOAL! 6-0 @FCBayernEN This time, he makes no mistake from the spot. Robert Lewandowski scores his hat-trick as well as his 100th goal for Bayern!#FCBHSV pic.twitter.com/XPaknG3IIV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) March 10, 2018

Roshan’s pick: The thing with Lewandowski is he plays for a team that creates so many chances but, still, you have to go with him. His main job is to score goals and he’s doing that at an incredibly consistent level. It’s amazing the amount of goals he scores season after season, even when he was at Dortmund.

FORWARD: Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Michy Batshuyai (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt)

68′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @scfreiburg The visitors win the ball from 40 yards out and Petersen lobs Burki from that far out!#BVBSCF pic.twitter.com/2E5hWfrgCJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 27, 2018

Roshan’s pick: Petersen. If Freiburg survive relegation, then obviously his goals have been a huge factor in keeping them up. He’s basically been the only one who has consistently scored goals for them.

