Boateng: Lewy must accept Heynckes is the boss

FC Bayern München defender Jerome Boateng has criticised teammate Robert Lewandowski for not shaking manager Jupp Heynckes’ hand after being substituted against 1. FC Köln.

Lewandowski scored in the 3-1 win over the Billy Goats on Saturday but left the field fuming after Heynckes substituted him with 13 minutes left. The Pole refused to acknowledge the manager when he came off.

Boateng says he understands his teammate’s frustration but insists he has to respect Heynckes’ authority because in the end he is the boss.

“The coach [Jupp Heynckes] is the boss,” Boateng told reporters, according to FourFourTwo.

“As I have said before, as a player you sometimes have emotional periods. Probably [Robert] Lewandowski wanted to score one or two more goals.

“Despite that, you can manage it differently. But it is clear that it is the responsibility of the coach [to make decisions] and he is the absolute boss.”

Lewandowski has bagged 29 Bundesliga goals this season and is miles ahead of the rest in the race for the Golden Boot. Freiburg’s Nils Petersen is 14 goals adrift in second place.