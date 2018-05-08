Mitchell to trade Hertha for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have started preparing for the new season by announcing they have struck a deal with Hertha Berlin for Mitchell Weiser.

The 24-year-old right-back is coming to the end of his third season at the Olympiastadion, having joined the Eagles from FC Bayern München in 2015.

His consistent performances for Pal Dardai’s side attracted interest from Leverkusen, who are beefing up their squad for a return to European football next term.

Weiser has agreed a five-year contract with Die Werkself, with sporting director Rudi Voller expecting big things from the Germany Under-21 international.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Mitchell #Weiser is transferring to Leverkusen! Welcome to the squad, @mitch23elijah! ⚫🔴

“This is absolutely necessary in light of the fact that we have qualified for Europe for the coming season,” Voller said.

“In order to handle the additional burden of international competition, as well as the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, and to continue to be successful, equal and high-class alternatives are required in all positions.

“That’s what we’re working on, and Mitchell is a very important piece. He has proven in recent years what a great talent he is.

“But we also see that he has not reached his full potential. Mitchell has all the prerequisites to become an absolute top player with Bayer in the years to come.”