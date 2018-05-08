Burgstaller hails Schalke’s amazing season

FC Schalke 04 striker Guido Burgstaller believes the Royal Blues can be proud of what they’ve achieved this season, after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga.

Domenico Tedesco’s charges clinched second position, behind FC Bayern Munchen and five points clear of Borussia Dortmund, after beating FC Augsburg 2-1 away from home on Saturday.

The second-place finish is their highest since 2010, when they also placed second, and a massive improvement on last season’s 10th-place.

Burgstaller is delighted with the season the club have enjoyed and credits the coaching staff for the work they’ve done to turn the team around.

“We simply wanted to learn a lot from last season and improve on it. We can be proud of our achievements. No one predicted this before the season began. It’s an amazing feeling,” Burgstaller told the club’s official website.

“What Domenico Tedesco and his staff have done is sensational. It’s also important that we work together as a team. We knew that from the first day. We are a committed team.”

“It’s only fair that we have a little party to celebrate. We’ve deserved that. The pressure is off now. We’re confirmed to finish second now too!”

Schalke’s final Bundesliga game of the season is on Saturday when they will host Eintracht Frankfurt.