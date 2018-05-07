Pulisic determined to keep improving

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has emphasised the importance of having a positive first touch and always striving to improve.

The American has become a crucial player for BVB since signing for the Bundesliga club as a 16-year-old in 2015. He has since made 96 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists.

“Now that I’m at a higher level and playing in the Bundesliga, you think more of it as your job,” Pulisic told Sports Illustrated.

“How can I become the best? How can I take a certain aspect of the game and improve that to make myself better overall?

“Of course, we play because we always love the game. But it’s about figuring out what you need to take that next step. That’s what I think about now.

“My coaches taught me a lot about taking the first touch positively,” he added, when asked about specific targets for improvement.

“I think that’s what I’ve tried to base my game off of. A big part of it is being aggressive. It’s not just about getting the ball and figuring out every time how you can keep possession, because there are plenty of players who can do that.

“That’s just not how I view my performances. It’s about: what can I do to change the game and the attacking aspect of the game. That’s how I look at it every time. Every single player is just doing what you can to keep our defender off balance so he has no idea what’s coming next.

“It’s knowing which direction to take your first touch, and not just receiving it. A lot of times, it’s not about stopping the ball under your foot and not having any options after that. It’s putting yourself in a good position for what you want to do with it.”