Rangnick: Forsberg is going nowhere

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has made it clear once more that winger Emil Forsberg will not be sold in the off-season, despite rumours to the contrary.

Forsberg has continuously been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal and Milan. He also tweeted “Thanks for everything” after receiving a red card in the 5-2 defeat to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, which means he will not feature in the last games of the campaign.

However, Rangnick has no intention of selling the 26-year-old, who still has four years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena.

“In recent months, I’ve said many times we will keep all the top performers, apart from Naby Keita,” he told MDR.

“For me, Emil Forsberg is one of the top performers, so I don’t think for a second that Emil could leave the club. You can ask me 10 more times, but my answer will always be the same.

“If it’s up to me, Emil stays. And the club has supported me over the last six years. So, he’ll play here next year.”