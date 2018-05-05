Mainz beat Dortmund to avoid the drop

1. FSV Mainz 05 ensured their Bundesliga survival for another season with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 1 Mainz 2

Baku on target on four minutes

Muto scores on 13′

Philipp responds on 16′

Match summary

Ridle Baku opened the scoring with a fine finish before Yoshinori Muto headed home to give Mainz a good early advantage.

Maximilian Philipp pulled a goal back almost immediately but the away side played well to secure a much deserved win for their first-ever victory at Signal Iduna Park.

FT @BVB 1-2 @Mainz05en Mainz are safe! They performed superbly to win at Dortmund for the first time and seal their safety in the #Bundesliga (thanks to results elsewhere)! Dortmund will have to wait till the final day to confirm their spot in next season's UCL. #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/86bMOJGpRV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 5, 2018

Full report

Dortmund settled into an early passing rhythm with Mainz pressing high to stop any unwanted advances early on.

And it was from this position that they snatched an early lead, with just four minutes played, through Ridle Baku.

He scored on his debut last week and wasted no time finding the back of the net in his second game, with a smart finish from a Jean-Philippe Gbamin backheel.

Marco Reus then fired just wide as Dortmund recovered from the shock of conceding, with Christian Pulisic involved in some good approach play.

10' CHANCE! Reus almost puts @BVB back on level terms but @mainz05en are able to deal with the danger…just!#BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/qxp1dTwEmx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 5, 2018

But the threat of relegation appeared to give Mainz an extra step and they were soon two goals up, with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Muto raced to get on the end of a deep ball from Pablo De Blasis and guided a superb header past the dive of Roman Burki.

13' GOAL! 2-0 @mainz05en WOW. De Blasis whips in the cross and Muto is on hand to head it home. Where was the defence?!#BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/jVhmg21QIV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 5, 2018

Three minutes later and Dortmund were on the scoresheet from a good attacking move that saw Jadon Sancho beating Daniel Brosinski before crossing for Maximilian Philipp, who finished well on the turn.

16' GOAL! 1-2 @BVB It's that man again! Sancho shows great skill to set up Philipp and he makes no mistake with a clinical finish. GAME ON! #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/ibBQi85v6h — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 5, 2018

Mainz retained their composure and continued to probe, with Levin Oztunali picking out Alexander Hack after striding forward with the ball, but his shot deflected wide.

Abdou Diallo then failed to turn home from a corner on the half hour mark ahead of a blow for Dortmund as an injured Omer Toprak had to make way, for Marcel Schmelzer.

Mainz were doing well to keep possession at the start of the second half but the introduction of Andre Schurrle gave Dortmund some more attacking impetus.

Mainz keeper Florian Muller cut out a good throughball for Reus ahead of a period of some end-to-end action as Muto lost out to Burki and Reus failed to get any power to his shot, on 62 minutes.

A yellow card for Sokratis Papastathopoulos on 78 minutes ruled him out for Dortmund’s last game, before a similar fate befell Gbamin, who will now sit out against Werder Bremen.

It was all about game management for Mainz in the latter stages of this tie, as Dortmund were restricted to a late chance from second-half substitute Andrij Yarmolenko.

There was a sigh of relief as he came within inches of connecting to a deep cross on 89 minutes from a good goalscoring position.