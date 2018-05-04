Howedes plans talks once season is over

Juventus loanee Benedikt Howedes will wait until the end of the season before discussing a potential permanent transfer from FC Schalke 04.

The Germany international has endured an injury-riddled season-long loan spell at the Juventus Stadium, managing just three Serie A outings for the defending champions.

📣 32 down, 2 to go – and sporting director Christian #Heidel knows exactly when he wants Schalke's aims to be reached by 💪 #S04 #FCAS04 pic.twitter.com/uDvavByIzj — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 3, 2018

However, Howedes is back to full fitness and started in the recent 1-0 defeat to title rivals Napoli, which closed the gap on Juve to just one point.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are four points clear of the Azzurri with three games left to play, and the 30-year-old defender is determined to win his first championship medal.

The Bianconeri have an option to sign Howedes outright, but only if he made at least 25 appearances, and the 2014 World Cup winner admits he faces an uncertain future.

“We’re waiting until we finish the season before we discuss my future, because the most important thing for us is winning the title and the Coppa Italia,” he told the Italian club’s official website.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t played that much but right now I’m in good shape and I’ve played a few games in row, so now I can show my quality and after the season is over we can sit down and talk.

“Winning Serie A would be my first major title. I’ve previously won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Schalke, but never a league title. It would be an amazing achievement for me and hopefully we can continue to play well until the end of the season.”