Soyuncu reportedly on his way to Arsenal

SC Freiburg centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is set to sign for Arsenal, according to the chairman of the player’s former club Altinordu.

The 21-year-old left Turkish outfit Altinordu in July 2016 to sign for Freiburg, where he has established himself as a regular starter. He has made 25 Bundesliga appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal.

According to Altinordu chairman Seyit Mehmet Ozkan, FC Bayern München have also shown interest in the young defender, but he is expected to sign for the Gunners instead, with Altinodru set to profit from the move.

“Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal,” Ozkan revealed at the International Football Economic Forum on Thursday.

“Arsenal asked for his youth information from us. We’ll make money from the moment the transfer goes through.

“Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on his way to the Premier League.”