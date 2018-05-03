City youngster joins Hertha

Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Manchester City striker Javairo Dilrosun.

The 19-year-old Netherlands under 20 international has signed a long-term contract with the Bundesliga side.

#Preetz: "#Dilrosun is a great talent with a lot of potential. He runs at people, and isn't afraid to take them on. He's got a great character and he's hungry! The Fans will enjoy having him here." #hahohe #H96BSC pic.twitter.com/4lBbMpEhT8 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 3, 2018

Part of a statement from Hertha read: “The 19-year-old has signed a long-term deal and is the first arrival of 2018/19 for Pal Dardai’s side.

Michael Preetz added: “We have been watching him for a long time and followed his development closely. He has enjoyed a terrific tactical and technical education at Ajax and Man City and is a quick and excellent match player.

“We are delighted to have got his signature over a number of notable clubs and that he has chosen to come and prove himself at Hertha.”

Dilrosun was reportedly a target for Swansea City and Derby County. He joined City from Ajax in 2014.