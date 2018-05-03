Hubner: Eagles still behind Kovac

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner insists Niko Kovac will see out the season at the helm as they look to end a 30-year trophy drought.

The Eagles have reached the DFB-Pokal final for a second consecutive season under the guidance of Kovac, who was confirmed as Jupp Heynckes’ successor at FC Bayern München last month.

Results have dipped at the Commerzbank-Arena since the announcement was made, with Kovac’s side losing three Bundesliga games on the trot.

However, the Croatian could still sign off in style as he faces his future employers in the final of the domestic cup competition looking to avenge last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Bayern in the league.

European football is also still a possibility for the Hesse outfit, who are just one point outside the top six with two fixtures left to play, against Hamburg and Schalke.

And Hubner told reporters: “For us, the issue of a replacement does not arise at all.

“Niko will stay until the end of the season. I cannot see any connection between the results and his departure. The squad backs him.”