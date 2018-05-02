Herrman wants a win in final home game

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach winger Patrick Herrmann is hoping to give the fans a positive result in the last home game of their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

Die Fohlen will host SC Freiburg at Stadion im Borussia-Park and Herrmann is determined to claim a third consecutive home win, after beating Hertha Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg in their last two home games.

“We want to put on a good performance for the fans and have a positive send-off. We want to be successful in our last home game of the season,” he told the club’s official website.

“Freiburg also need to pick up points, so both teams will absolutely be wanting to win but we want to come out of that game as winners, with the fans at our backs.”

Borussia still have a chance of squeezing into the top six, which would earn them a UEFA Europa League spot. They trail sixth-placed RB Leipzig by three points with two games left.