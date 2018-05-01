Goretzka: Home support lifted Schalke

FC Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka says the atmosphere at VELTINS-Arena helped them salvage a point on Saturday despite being down to 10 men for most of the game.

Domenico Tedesco’s charges were reduced to 10 men against VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 12th minute when Nabil Bentaleb was shown a second yellow card. Raffael put Mönchengladbach in front in the 32nd minute but Daniel Caligiuri slotted a penalty to level matters on the stroke of half-time.

With a man down the hosts were expected to struggle after the interval, but they came out fighting and managed to hold on for a point. Schalke are second in the Bundesliga standings with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and two games left to play.

“We needed to digest the Nabil Bentaleb sending off. First and foremost, we wanted to get to half-time. In the dressing room, we came up with a new plan,” Goretzka told the club’s official website.

“Fortunately, we have a head coach who can help us when we’re a man down. At the break, we said, ‘If any team can do it, it’s us!’. Then, we put in a very solid performance.”

He added: “It’s a phenomenon you often see. The team a man down has nothing to lose. After the sending off, we gave everything we had.

“The atmosphere at the stadium was unbelievable. That’s invaluable when you’re a man down as it pushed us on. You think you have nothing left in the tank but you keep sprinting. The atmosphere definitely levelled the playing field.”