Poulsen: Lookman fits very well with us

Yussuf Poulsen wants to see loan-signing Ademola Lookman remain at RB Leipzig next season.

The 20-year-old England under 21 international joined the Bundesliga side in January where he has impressed with two goals and two assists in nine games.

A return to his parent club Everton is expected at the end of the current campaign, but the 23-year-old Danish striker feels Lookman should stay and contribute to their continued growth as a club.

Let's see if some changes up front will make a difference….@YussufYurary and @Alookman_ take their place on the bench, as @33_augustin and #Bruma join the action 💪 🔴⚪ (67') #DieRotenBullen #M05RBL 1-0 pic.twitter.com/KYkVKTLOI7 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 29, 2018

Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl and sporting director Ralf Rangnick have both spoken of a desire to retain the former Charlton Athletic player.

Hasenhuttl said: "I think he has huge potential and he’s done really well for us since he came,” said the coach. ”It was a really important transfer and I hope the last word hasn’t been spoken on the matter just yet.”

Speaking to Omnisport, Poulsen explained: "He has been very good and we have to see if he stays with us beyond the season because he's just loaned out – he fits very well with us here.

"He is very good in the one-on-one battles, he has quick feet and the right mentality for football. He still has to learn a lot but he has the chance to get to a high quality.

"You saw in the games he played that his one-on-one skills are at a very high level. But he has to learn some things and then he can make the next step."

Lookman, meanwhile, added: "I've been asked this question so many times. My loan is until the end of the season and I'm focused until the end of the season. Whatever happens, happens. It's out of my control."

And Everton boss Sam Allardyce said that he would be open to a permanent move.

"Everybody has a price so if the price goes to where we think we should accept it then I would recommend it but if the price doesn't get anywhere near then we’ll have him back here and see how he goes on next season.”