Marco Reus: Time for us to secure top-four spot

Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus is eager to clinch UEFA Champions League qualification when the BVB host 1. FSV Mainz 05 in their final home game of the season.

Peter Stoger’s side drew 1-1 at Werder Bremen on Sunday, after a 4-0 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and need three points from their last two Bundesliga games to secure a top-four finish.

They currently sit third in the standings.

“It was clear that we wouldn’t be able to play here in Bremen as we did in Leverkusen, but we still wanted to continue where we left off last week,” said Reus in a post-match interview, according to the club’s official website.

“Our performance was decent, we need to build on that and seal our Champions League spot against Mainz next week.”

“We’re focused on the things we can control ourselves. By winning next week, we can secure our place in the Champions League. We’ll achieve our objective,” added manager Peter Stoger.

After hosting Mainz, Dortmund will travel to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for their final Bundesliga clash of their 2017/18 campaign.