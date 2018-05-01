Meyer exiled by Schalke

Max Meyer has likely played his last game for FC Schalke 04 after being frozen out of the first team for upsetting comments he made about the club.

The 22-year-old midfielder is set to leave the Veltins-Arena at the end of the season when his contract expires, having rejected offers to extend his stay with Domenico Tedesco’s side.

Meyer hit back at claims from Royal Blues president Clemens Tonnies that he was after more money, telling Bild he felt bullied by sporting director Christian Heidel during negotiations.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit swiftly responded to those remarks by banishing the Germany international from training for the remainder of the campaign.

“We can’t tolerate such statements and such behaviour,” Heidel said.

“We are upset more by his accusations of bullying, which we strongly deny, than his untrue allegations. Schalke 04 have always behaved correctly to Max Meyer.”

Tedesco is baffled by Meyer’s revelation in the interview and at how quickly the relationship between the player and his employers deteriorated.

“My impression for a long time was that Max felt at home here. That’s what he expressed to the coaching staff,” the Italian coach said.

“I’m disappointed at his personal attacks and can’t fully understand them as they simply don’t add up.”