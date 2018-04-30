Hitzfeld: Klopp will lead Bayern one day

Former FC Bayern Munchen manager Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will eventually end up coaching the Bundesliga champions, and possibly Germany.

Klopp has been at Anfield since 2015 after leaving Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles, and has led the Reds to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season. They are also expected to reach the final as they take a 5-2 lead into the second leg of their tie against Roma.

Hitzfeld has been impressed by Klopp’s achievements and ability to motivate players, and has backed him to one day take over at Bayern before stepping into the international arena with the national team.

“I still think he has the skills to be a Bayern coach – and that he will,” Hitzfeld told t-online.de.

“I also believe that he will eventually become national coach. He is still young and he would be the ideal man for both posts; a sympathiser, motivator – he has contributed much to the German football culture.

“Maybe he will first go to Bayern and later coach [Germany], after spending three or four years in Liverpool.”