Rummenigge: Lewandowski focused on Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes the criticism aimed at Robert Lewandowski regarding a lack of focus is completely unwarranted.

Lewandowski has consistently been linked with a move to Bayern’s UEFA Champions League semi-final opponents, Real Madrid, and there have been suggestions that it’s negatively impacted on his attitude.

However, Rummenigge insists the claim is preposterous, considering the Poland international has bagged an immense 39 goals in only 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

“It’s ridiculous,” Rummenigge told the press ahead of Bayern’s second-leg clash with Los Blancos on Tuesday.

“I find this discussion ridiculous, like everyone in the club thinks so as well. He scored 39 goals so far again this season and we’re happy that he plays at our club and also will play at Bayern next season as well. He’s a scoring machine.

“I remember in the past with Gerd Muller, for example, who holds records not only at Bayern but also in the whole of Germany, he also had eight to 10 matches without a goal, but then there are other matches where you score again twice or three times. I wish for him [Lewandowski] that tomorrow will be such a day.”