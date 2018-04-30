Meyer leaving Schalke because of Tonnies

FC Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer says he is leaving because he feels bullied after club president Clemens Tonnies claimed the player is only chasing more money.

Meyer will leave the Royal Blues on a free transfer at the end of the season, along with Leon Goretzka. Tonnies stated last week that both players are on "the money train".

However, Meyer has disputed the claim, explaining that his departure is due to how he was treated by sporting director Christian Heidel.

"I was never concerned about the money, otherwise I would have accepted the second improved offer," Meyer told Bild.

"That's why I find it a mess for Clemens Tonnies to say it on TV as if it were all about money. I simply did not want to stay with Schalke and work under Heidel. It's all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me.

"I did not want to come out and talk. I've just had enough of always reading something about myself, but neither Heidel nor Tonnies talked to me.

"Now they can read how the last two years have been for me at Schalke."