Stoger ‘satisfied’ despite Dortmund draw

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger was pleased with his team’s performance against SV Werder Bremen on Sunday despite being held to a 1-1 draw.

Marco Reus opened the scoring for the visitors at the Weserstadion in Bremen, but Thomas Delaney found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time and the score remained level until the final whistle.

"It was a very, very good football match and I'm very, very content with the performance we produced," Stoger told the club's official website.

"Ten minutes before the half-time break there was a spell where we weren't as active and we were punished. But otherwise, we had a great game and created a lot of chances for ourselves.

"Due to the chances we had, we'd have liked to have got the three points. But we're well aware of how difficult it is to win here. So we're not dissatisfied with the result we've got here."

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga standings, four points clear of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in fifth with only two games left to play to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.

When asked about the race for a place in Europe, Stoger added: "The situation above us is difficult. We'd have that [second place] in our own hands if we'd won the match today. Then our situation going into the final two matches would be much better.

"We're focused on the things we can control ourselves. By winning next week, we can secure our place in the Champions League. I'm sure that we'll achieve our objective."