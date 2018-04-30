Pavlenka stars in Bremen, Dortmund draw

SV Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund shared the spoils in Sunday’s Bundesliga encounter at Weserstadion, with Jiri Pavlenka in superb form for the home team.

Bremen 1 Dortmund 1

Reus nets opener

Delaney levels before break

Bremen go close

Pavlenka saves from Schürrle

Match summary

Dortmund enjoyed the better chances but Jiri Pavlenka in goal was in fine form. With that said, Reus grabbed the opening goal for the away side.

Just before the interval, Thomas Delaney levelled matters and after the break Pavlenka kept the score at 1-1 with further great stops.

Match reports

It was a tight opening 15 minutes though the home side were indebted to goalkeeper Pavlenka in the 19th minute. From Manuel Akanji’s run and cross down the left, Maximilian Philipp saw his strike from the delivery superbly saved.

Nonetheless, the pressure paid dividends soon after in the 19th minute as after good work by Jadon Sancho, the ball was worked into the area where Lukasz Piszczek headed it down to Phillip, who saw his shot blocked.

However, Reus was on hand to tuck home the rebound from close range. Bremen responded and the away side were grateful to Roman Bürki in the 25th minute, as he saved Zlatko Junuzovic’s shot with a strong hand.

A big chance was wasted in the 44th minute as Reus raced through on goal from a quick breakaway, though he was denied by the excellent Pavlenka.

Nonetheless, the home side levelled just before the break as Maximilian Eggestein saw his header saved by Dortmund’s keeper, but it fell to Delaney who converted in the 45th minute.

After the break, the enterprising Sancho picked out Reus in space in the final third, though his strike hit the frame of the goal. The away team were guilty of missing chances and live-wire Akanji created mayhem soon after.

He cut inside his marker in the 69th minute before seeing his attempt tipped on to the bar by Pavlenka. It was turning into a masterclass from the Croatia international.

Bremen nearly hit the front with just over 10 minutes to go as Junuzovic’s cross deflected off Reus, but went just a wide yard of the far post.

Pavlenka produced another stunning save in the closing stages as he denied André Schürrle from yet more sterling service out wide from Sancho.