Heynckes rubbishes Lewandowski ‘fallout’

Jupp Heynckes has rubbished reports questioning star striker Robert Lewandowski’s commitment to Bayern Munich.

Newspaper claims in Germany earlier this week suggested that there had been a meeting between Heynckes and Lewandowski over concerns at his training standards.

The 29-year-old failed to find the net in last week’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Real Madrid, and was then among the substitutes for Bayern’s 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

🗣️ Jupp #Heynckes after #FCBSGE: "I'm very happy with my team's performance. Especially in the second half, we played well and were very efficient. Something we were lacking on Wednesday." #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/bCfyosjoRm — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 28, 2018

But despite reports linking Lewandowski with a move to Madrid, Heynckes said: “I can only tell you what I also said in the press conference yesterday – that I had a good talk with Robert Lewandowski.

“But I did not say anything about the content of it. For me, Robert Lewandowski is a world-class player and please do not think that I will ignore him for Tuesday [the semi-final second leg].

“So far he managed to score 39 goals in all competitions. This is a mark of which most of the forwards in Europe are dreaming of.

“We should, first of all, await the game on Tuesday. It was a very positive talk and he always trains well. That’s why I don’t understand [the report].”