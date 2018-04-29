Bundesliga

Heynckes rubbishes Lewandowski ‘fallout’

Jupp Heynckes has rubbished reports questioning star striker Robert Lewandowski’s commitment to Bayern Munich.

Newspaper claims in Germany earlier this week suggested that there had been a meeting between Heynckes and Lewandowski over concerns at his training standards.

The 29-year-old failed to find the net in last week’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Real Madrid, and was then among the substitutes for Bayern’s 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

But despite reports linking Lewandowski with a move to Madrid, Heynckes said: “I can only tell you what I also said in the press conference yesterday – that I had a good talk with Robert Lewandowski.

“But I did not say anything about the content of it. For me, Robert Lewandowski is a world-class player and please do not think that I will ignore him for Tuesday [the semi-final second leg].

“So far he managed to score 39 goals in all competitions. This is a mark of which most of the forwards in Europe are dreaming of.

“We should, first of all, await the game on Tuesday. It was a very positive talk and he always trains well. That’s why I don’t understand [the report].”

 

