Bayern prove too good for Eagles

There was no European hangover for FC Bayern München as they recorded a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Dorsch (43′) scores on Bayern debut

Wagner (76′) doubles their lead

Haller (78′) quickly pulls one back

Rafinha and Sule seal win late on

Match Summary

Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes made eight changes from the team that lost 2-1 to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

The Bundesliga champions took some time to stamp their authority on the game, with Niklas Dorsch opening the scoring in the 43rd minute to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

But second-half goals from Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Sule made it a comfortable victory in the end, although Sebastien Haller managed to pull one back for the Eagles.

Same again on 19th May please. 😉 #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/v2uX7lNQxn — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 28, 2018

Full Report

In what was a dress rehearsal to the DFB-Pokal final, Niko Kovac’s side made a bright start and almost went in front on 10 minutes from a counter, but Luka Jovic hit a tame shot straight at Sven Ulreich.

The hosts began to get a foothold in the contest and debutant Franck Evina went close with a long-range effort that curled wide of goal, before Wagner forced Lukas Hradecky into a smart save.

Frankfurt squandered another two chances in the closing stages of the first half, with Mijat Gacinovic failing to even test Ulreich from 18 yards out, while Jovic was unable to beat the Reds keeper one-on-one.

They were soon made to pay for their wastefulness as Wagner ran through on goal and teed up another debutant, Dorsch, for a simple finish.

Wagner should have done better when he connected with Evina’s cross just past the hour mark, but failed to hit the target. The striker made no mistake with his next opportunity, however, as he finished off a fine move involving Sebastian Rudy.

Haller hit back for the visitors just two minutes later to keep their hopes alive. The goal was scrappy as he bundled home Danny da Costa’s cross from close range, but Bayern finished strongly to score twice in the final three minutes.

First Rafinha pounced on a defensive mistake to run clean through on goal and slot past Hradecky, before Sule sealed the win in stoppage time with a drilled effort after breaching the defence.