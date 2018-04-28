Nagelsmann hails hardworking Hoffenheim

Julian Nagelsmann has praised the hard work of his Hoffenheim side in their 3-1 defeat of Hannover on Friday night.

Andrej Kramaric got the scoring underway on 16 minutes at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena ahead of a 24th minute equaliser from Kenan Karaman.

Kramaric though netted his second goal of the game on 50 minutes before completing his hat-trick with a foal four minutes from time.

After the clash, that saw Hoffenheim move onto 52 points in fourth and left Hannover in 13th with 36 points, he spoke to the club’s official website.

The manager said: “It was a very evenly matched game, but we definitely got off to the better start.

“After that we started to slack off a bit and left too many big gaps. We were dominant after the break but could have taken some of our chances better.

“The difference today was that we managed to convert three goals whilst our opponents scored one, but the result does not reflect the match as a whole. Hannover played very well. They moved the ball around nicely and put us under a lot of pressure.

“The win is not fully deserved, but not undeserved either. We are worried about Gnabry and whether he will be able to continue this season. Demirbay is not looking good either.”

Hannover coach Andre Breitenreiter added: “Congratulations to Julian and his team for the victory tonight. I think we watched a very even game – I didn’t expect that at all. TSG are in an outstanding run of form, but I think we played well against them. We packed out our midfield and tried to play the ball wide as often as possible.

“We defended well for the majority of the match. We improved as the game went on, but we did not make the most of our chances which led to us losing. It is a shame that we were not able to pick up any points.”