Preview: SV Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they host an inconsistent Borussia Dortmund side chasing second position in the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga

Date: 29 April 2018

Match Day 32

Kick-off: 18H00 local time/00H00 HKT

Venue: Weserstadion

Referee: F. Brych

Assistants: M. Borsch, S. Lupp

Fourth official: F. Badstubner

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Werder 100 41 16 43

Dortmund 100 43 16 41

Previous encounter

Dortmund 1-2 Werder 09/12/17 (Bundesliga)

Dortmund goalscorers: P. Aubameyang (57′)

Werder goalscorers: M. Eggestein (26′), T. Gebre Selassie (65′)

Who are the movers and shakers? Will your team climb or fall this weekend? pic.twitter.com/GPq5wR6mCc — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 27, 2018

Players to watch

Ishak Belfodil has been in decent form for Werder recently. The striker has scored three Bundesliga goals in his last five appearances, which includes a brace against FC Augsburg. He has bagged six goals in all competitions this season.

With Michy Batshuayi out for the rest of the season, Dortmund will be backing Marco Reus to continue his form in front of goal. The winger has scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season, and netted a brace last weekend.

Team form and manager quotes

The hosts come into the game having failed to record a league victory in their last three outings. They lost 2-1 at Hannover 96, drew 1-1 at home against RB Leipzig, and lost 2-0 at Stuttgart most recently.

Werder have all but secured their safety from relegation, as they sit in 12th position in the standings seven points clear of danger, but will be aiming higher up the table with a strong finish to the season.

When asked about Dortmund ahead of the clash, Werder boss Florian Kohfeldt told the press: “With such a performance [the 4-0 win over Leverkusen] they are an absolute top team – not only in Germany, but also in Europe.”

💬 #Kohfeldt on @BlackYellow: "A very strong opponent; a team with immense individual quality. I'm expecting a concentrated opponent, who is extremely dangerous. We can't afford to give them any room." #werder #svwbvb pic.twitter.com/Dp1zWRSbJL — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) April 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Dortmund will be hoping they can replicate that performance, which saw them hammer Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 last weekend. Marco Reus netted a brace in that game, while Jadon Sancho and Maximilian Philipp also found the back of the net.

However, their form in the Bundesliga has been up and down of late. In the three games prior to the win, the BVB lost 6-0 to Bayern Munich, beat Stuttgart 3-0, and lost 2-0 to FC Schalke.

Dortmund manager Peter Stoger told the press ahead of the game: “Defending third place is in our own hands. We obviously try to claim second place but that’s not in our own hands.

“I always hope that you can see a steady development but it’s not so easy to do that during a running campaign.

“Now we want to prepare the team in the way so they are ready to play Champions League football.”

Team news

Werder will be missing Philipp Bargfrede and Florian Kainz due to suspensions, while Luca Caldirola is out injured.

Dortmund are still without the injured Michy Batshuayi and Raphael Guerreiro.