Preview: FC Bayern München v Eintrach Frankfurt

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München will play host to an Eintracht Frankfurt outfit battling for a European spot on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Date: 28 April 2018

Match Day 32

Kick-off: 15H30 local time/21h30

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: C. Dingert

Assistants: T. Christ, T. Gerach

Fourth official: C. Gittelmann

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern Munich 93 52 21 20

Eintracht Frankfurt 93 20 21 52

Previous encounter:

Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern 09/12/17 (Bundesliga)

Bayern goalscorers: A. Vidal (20′)

Players to watch:

Bayern is likely to rest star striker Robert Lewandowski, which means Sandro Wagner could be leading the line for the hosts. The German forward has scored eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season and bagged three in his last three league starts.

Frankfurt’s form striker in recent weeks has been Luka Jovic. The Serbian has scored four goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances. The 20-year-old has nine goals and two assists to his name this season.

Team form and manager quotes:

Die Roten may see the league clash as a welcome respite after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home against Real Madrid on Wednesday, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The encounter could provide Jupp Heynckes’ side with an opportunity to build some momentum and confidence ahead of the crucial second leg in Madrid. Aside from the defeat to Real, the Bavarians have been in great form, thrashing Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1, Bayer Leverkusen 6-2, and Hannover 96 3-0 in their previous three fixtures.

💬 #Heynckes: "We're obligated to go out and win our #Bundesliga games, and our ambition is to carry on winning too." #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/WkEBBPGNFf — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2018

“Yesterday, we licked our wounds and I made it clear in the game analysis that an athlete must understand even in case of failure to deal with it, but today we have a very positive atmosphere again, so I do not see any after-effects from Wednesday,” Heynckes told his press conference.

“We want to defend our unbeaten run, we have the ambition to continue winning, and in the back of our minds is sure to be Madrid on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Frankfurt has a good chance of finishing their Bundesliga campaign in the top six, or even top four, as they sit only one point below sixth-placed RB Leipzig and five adrift Leverkusen in fourth with three games left.

#FCBSGE “We’ve done very well in our last few games against Bayern.” – Niko Kovac’s key quotes ahead of Bayern clash 👉 https://t.co/ivNHPMSHeL | #SGE pic.twitter.com/vY8JhhIOaI — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 26, 2018

However, Die Adler have struggled for form in recent weeks and will need to be at their best to beat Bayern in their own backyard. They have only one win in their last five games across all competitions and lost their last outing 3-0 at home against Hertha BSC.

Frankfurt will also face Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday, May 19.

The visitors’ manager Niko Kovac told his press conference: “What I am currently interested in is Bayern Munich and how we can beat them. The only important thing is teamwork and what we can still achieve.”

Team news:

💬 Some team news from #Heynckes: "@Javi8martinez will be back training tomorrow, but we'll have to wait and see with @ArjenRobben. Neither will be on board tomorrow." #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/rr2tFZAqWe — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2018

Bayern will be missing Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, and Arjen Robben for the clash and could rest key players with the Champions League in mind.

Frankfurt will be without Ante Rebic, while Carlos Salcedo, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Jonathan de Guzman are doubtful.