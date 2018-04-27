Tedesco: Schalke have been too wasteful

FC Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco says his players need to finish their chances better when they clash with VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

The Royal Blues were held to a 2-2 draw at 1. FC Köln last weekend and Tedesco was left frustrated after the game due to what he perceived as poor finishing from his team.

“We took the team through the parts of the game which we needed to do better in. We played very well in Cologne and created a lot of chances very quickly. The one criticism we had was that we were simply too wasteful,” he told the club’s official website.

“That’s behind us now. The team is fully focused on preparing as best we can for the Gladbach game.”

Turning his attention to his next opponents, who beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 last weekend, Tedesco added: “They played very well last weekend. They’ve suffered through a lot of injuries this year and it seems they’re getting back to full strength now – especially in attack. They’ll be a tough opponent.

“They have a lot of good players. Lars Stindl is a Germany international for one. He is the brains behind their attack because he can find space and utilise it. They also have some real wingers in Thorgan Hazard and Jonas Hofmann. They’re three players who can kill you in one-on-ones.”