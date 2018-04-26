Schalke will part ways with Meyer

FC Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed that midfielder Max Meyer will be leaving the Bundesliga outfit when his contract expires in June.

Heidel revealed in March that Meyer will most likely part ways with the Royal Blues at the end of the current campaign, and has now confirmed the news.

The 22-year-old came through the Schalke youth ranks but is eager to move on to a new challenge. He is reportedly a transfer target for Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal.

Heidel told the press, according to FourFourTwo: “Max will definitely leave Schalke in the summer. We are dealing with this situation professionally.

“There were – and there won’t be – any bad words from both sides; it’s all been very amicable.

“The player is planning his future, we are currently planning Schalke’s future, and our plans head in different ways.”

Despite his youth, Meyer has made 192 appearances for Schalke across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 24 assists.