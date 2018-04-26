Leno staying at Leverkusen for now

Bayer 04 Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller says no decision has been taken on the future of Bernd Leno, who has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Reports have suggested that the German goalkeeper is looking to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A side.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on the 26-year old goalkeeper with reports of a possible departure of Jan Oblak.

Napoli are set to lose experienced goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, who is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer.

The Leverkusen sporting director admitted that there is a release clause in Leno’s contract and they cannot do anything if Napoli decided to pay it off.

The release clause in Leno’s contract is believed to be set at €25m.

Völler told Kicker: “This is all speculation.

“Nothing is decided yet. It’s true there is a release clause though, so if someone paid it there is nothing we could do about.”