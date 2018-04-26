Bundesliga

Leno staying at Leverkusen for now

Bernd Leno

Bayer 04 Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller says no decision has been taken on the future of Bernd Leno, who has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Reports have suggested that the German goalkeeper is looking to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A side.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on the 26-year old goalkeeper with reports of a possible departure of Jan Oblak.

Napoli are set to lose experienced goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, who is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer.

The Leverkusen sporting director admitted that there is a release clause in Leno’s contract and they cannot do anything if Napoli decided to pay it off.

The release clause in Leno’s contract is believed to be set at €25m.

Völler told Kicker: “This is all speculation.

“Nothing is decided yet. It’s true there is a release clause though, so if someone paid it there is nothing we could do about.”

