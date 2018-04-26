Boateng: I’ve experienced everything at Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen defender Jerome Boateng’s future at the Bundesliga champions is uncertain after he revealed that he may be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The 29-year-old has been at Bayern since 2011, when he left Manchester City, and has since won six consecutive Bundesliga titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and three DFB-Pokal titles.

However, the Germany international is pondering a new life at a different club after achieving everything he can at Bayern. Boateng has played 258 games for the Bavarians, scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists.

“I experienced everything at FC Bayern,” Boateng told sports magazine Socrates.

“So now I certainly reach a point, where I have to answer certain questions to myself: ‘What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?'”

He added: “This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life.

“Those are the questions that drive you on as a human being.”