Raffael: Injury was difficult for me

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach forward Raffael admits his injury problems were difficult to deal with, but he is looking forward to playing in the last few games of the campaign.

The 33-year-old missed six Bundesliga games between January and March due to a calf injury, and he revealed it was tough to watch on from the sidelines.

“It really wasn’t easy for me – there were a lot of players out injured at the same time, so I would have like to be able to help the team, but I had to be patient,” Raffael told the club’s official website.

“On Friday against VfL Wolfsburg I was able to play the whole 90 minutes for the third game running. I’m feeling better and better and I’m back at 100 percent.”

When asked if he’s disappointed that there are only three games left, the Brazilian added: “Yes, that really is a shame.

“Now that I’ve just got back to full fitness, the season is almost over, but there are three games now for me to give my absolute all in – we want to try and win all the remaining games.”

Gladbach will travel to Schalke on Saturday before finishing their season with games against Freiburg and Hamburg.