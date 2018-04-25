Neuer has doubts about his return from injury

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says his return to first team action may be in doubt in 2017/18, as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Despite resuming full first-team training last week after seven months out with a fracture to his foot, the Germany international is cautious about making a return until his condition is at a level to do so.

The 32-year-old suffered a second metatarsal break in six months during a victory over 1. FSV Mainz 05 on 16 September last year. After his most recent return this month, there were hopes he would be back in action sooner rather than later.

However, the shot-stopper says that he is taking it one day at a time and is assessing his physical condition carefully with medical professionals.

He told SPORT BILD: “After an injury like the one I had, everything is a motivation – a Bundesliga game, the DFB Cup final, the Champions League.

“I’d obviously like to help the team again, but I have to wait to see how the next steps go.

“It’s also important what the doctors say: at what point can I be involved again. On top of that, I have to be happy with my performance level and be honest with myself: can I be my old self so soon after such a long period out.

“Or do I need to say: I’m still a way off and need more time? I don’t have the answers today, there are a lot of question marks.”

It appears Neuer is in a race against time as Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low names his World Cup squad on 15 May, just four days before the Bavarians DFB Cup final encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt.