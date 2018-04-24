Junuzovic: I’m leaving Bremen

SV Werder Bremen captain Zlatko Junuzovic will bring an end to his six-and-a-half year spell with the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge elsewhere, but has, however, refrained from sharing where he will play next season.

After six years at the club, Zlatko #Junuzovic will leave #Werder in the summer. #DankeZladdi pic.twitter.com/xf1ujxEuKV — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) April 23, 2018

When asked how he feels about the decision, Junuzovic told the club’s official website: “Very mixed feelings. You could say I’m upset to leave the club but am looking forward to a new challenge and new surroundings.

“At the moment, it’s tough to get my head around everything. When I look back and reflect on everything that I’ve been through and consider everything we’ve achieved together in the past few years, I’ll always have happy memories here.”

Junuzovic has been at Bremen since January 2012, when he left Austria Wien and has since made 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 54 assists.

The Austrian continued: “First of all, I have to emphasise it’s an honour for me to have been a part and a captain of Werder Bremen.

“When I arrived in Bremen, I realised straight away how special it is here and how much the city gets behind the club and the support they generate.

“I’m very grateful to the fans and the people here. I’ll miss them a lot. At the same time, I’ll take my positive memories here with me in later life. I’ll always be glad and proud to have worn the Werder shirt.

“Now, the time has come to go. There are times in life where you have to make a decision and I realised I had the opportunity to try something new.”