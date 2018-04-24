Forsberg to miss Leipzig’s last few games

The German Football Association have confirmed that RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg will miss the rest of the season after receiving a three-game suspension.

The Sweden international was shown a red card in Leipzig's 5-2 defeat to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, for hitting an opponent in the neck as he attempted to break free from a challenge, and will now sit out the next three Bundesliga games.

The DFB sports tribunal has suspended @eforsberg10 for 3 games following his red card against Hoffenheim, ruling him out for the rest of the season. #RBLeipzig will not appeal the ruling. pic.twitter.com/6dPmZmRj4B — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 24, 2018

The suspension means Forsberg will be unable to help his team fight for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga, which is already a tough ask as they sit in sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig will travel to 1.FSV Mainz 05 for their next league clash on Sunday, before capping off their season with games against VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have struggled for form in the latter part of the season. They have not won in their last four games across all competitions, losing three.