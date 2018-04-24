Hector extends Cologne stay

Jonas Hector has decided to remain loyal to FC Koln after extending his contract with the Bundesliga strugglers by a further two years until June 2023.

The Germany international has been at the RheinEnergieStadion since 2010 and helped the Billy Goats win promotion to the top flight three years later.

Hector’s previous deal included a get-out clause in the event of relegation, but he opted to commit his long-term future to the club, despite reported interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Stefan Ruthenbeck’s side are rooted to the foot of the league table, eight points adrift of safety with three games remaining, and Markus Anfang will take over the reins ahead of the new season.

💬 “#effzeh allowed me to take the path from the regional league (fourth division) to the German national team." – Jonas Hector pic.twitter.com/YCeOofVwOd — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 23, 2018

“Cologne allowed me to take the path from the regional league to the German national team,” the 27-year-old left-back told the club’s official website.

“I am very connected and thankful to this club and feel very comfortable living in Cologne. It would have been no problem for me to switch to another club after this season, but it would not have felt right.

“We had many talks in the past few weeks and I had enough time to think about it. The decision for me is clear: I belong to FC and I want to go into the new season with this team and with these fans.”