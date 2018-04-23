Breitenreiter: Bayern have immense depth

Hannover 96 manager Andre Breitenreiter heaped praise on FC Bayern Munchen after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Bundesliga champions on Saturday.

The league clash at the HDI Arena remained level until half-time, but Die Roten soon took control with Thomas Muller opening the scoring before Robert Lewandowski and Sebastian Rudy wrapped up the victory.

Breitenreiter admits his team made a few mistakes but had to give credit to Bayern, who showcased their strength in depth ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final encounter with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

“We tried to chase our opponents and press aggressively. We failed to take our two gilt-edged chances. We made it much too easy for them when they scored the opener,” he was quoted as saying by Abendzeitung.

“Bayern are highly efficient then, they’re in outstanding form. There’s no second-string team, they’re outstanding from number 1 to number 30.”

Hannover sporting director Horst Heldt added: “We had our changes, especially in the first half. Of course it’s also obvious that we were playing against the German champion today. Against a team that has good chances of winning the Champions League.

“That’s obviously incredibly hard. We did well for a long time, but after the 1-0 it became very difficult.”