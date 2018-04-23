Heynckes ‘very satisfied’ with win over Hannover

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes was pleased to see his team record a 3-0 win over Hannover 96 on Saturday as they build up to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Die Roten came into the Bundesliga clash having already secured their sixth consecutive title. However, they staved off complacency and notched up another impressive win thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and Sebastian Rudy.

Heynckes praised the football Bayern played at the HDI-Arena and believes it bodes well for the team as they prepare for the crunch Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

He told the club's official website: "We’re very satisfied. Taken altogether we played excellent football. The team are top fit, no matter who’s playing, regardless of the position.

"It’s important that we keep up our rhythm and don’t ease off and that we can still improve. It’s always important to win in the league when the Champions League awaits you."