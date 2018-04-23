Kohfeldt: I can’t fault players’ effort

SV Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt sympathised with his players after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Christian Gentner put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute and a stoppage-time strike from Berkay Ozkan secured all three points for Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz-Arena.

Despite the defeat, Kohfeldt was proud of his players' attitude and effort and he believes they were rather unlucky on the day.

He told the club's official website: “I can’t criticise the boys’ performance or their passion. We were really unlucky to go behind even though we had spoken before about how strong Stuttgart are from crosses and corners. They have players like Ginczek and Gomez who are really dangerous in the box.

"After that point it was really tough to play against a smart Stuttgart side. They were obviously trying to slow the pace of the game down, which is of course a completely legitimate tactic but mentally it’s tough when you need to chase the game.

"We tried everything; we switched up the personnel and pushed men forward. Today we just didn’t have enough pace in our play and lots of individual things didn’t fall into place. We know need to look at why we couldn’t find any solutions with our play.”