Tedesco: Schalke wasted too many chances

FC Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco lamented his side's inability to convert chances into goals after squandering a two-goal lead against 1. FC Köln on Saturday.

The Royal Blues made the perfect start at RheinEnergieStadion as Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the fourth minute, and the lead was doubled when Yevhen Konoplyanka found the back of the hosts' net.

However, instead of killing off the game the visitors conceded twice, with Leonardo Bittencourt and Marcel Risse salvaging a point for Köln in the end.

Tedesco was frustrated with the result and a crucial decision that went against his side. Embolo went down in the box shortly after scoring the opener, but no penalty was given.

"Before the match we told ourselves we wanted to do better than against Hamburger SV. In that game we really didn’t start well and were almost eaten alive," he told the club's official website.

"Here we came into the match much better. We flew out the box, scored the early goal and, in my opinion, should have had a penalty. I can’t understand how that foul on Breel Embolo wasn’t given. However, we didn’t let it get to us and we continued to put the pressure on. Then the second goal came.

"After that we let far too many chances slip. We need to work on that. If we had taken those chances more seriously, we would have gone in either 3-1 or 4-1 up at the break."