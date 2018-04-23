Bundesliga: Talking points from Matchday 31

The race for the title may already be over for yet another season, but that doesn’t mean there is a lack of things to discuss as the end of another entertaining season approaches.

Sancho to Russia?

When teenage sensation Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in the summer, many wondered if the Londoner had made the the right move. And while Sancho may not have gotten the playing time he expected (Saturday’s start against Bayer Leverkusen was just his ninth appearance) he gave an idea of what he is capable of with a dazzling display that included a goal and two assists.

It was a performance that should catch the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate as he ponders his squad selection for the summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Sancho is still young, but he possesses the kind of pace and trickery that could add a spark to a pedestrian England attack that relies far too much on Harry Kane and the consistently underwhelming (for country, anyway) Raheem Sterling. Doubters should consider that if Sancho can do it against one of the Bundesliga’s best teams, then why not against the likes of Panama and Tunisia.

If you are good enough, you are old enough.

Kovac needs to finish on a high

Few would argue that Niko Kovac has done a great job at Eintracht Frankfurt since taking over in early 2016. Having transformed the Eagles from relegation contenders to European challengers, the Croat will take over from Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich in the summer in what is a dream appointment for the talented 46-year old former World Cup star.

It is fully deserved, but there is one concern.

Frankfurt currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga in the last European spot, but a worrying dip in form (defeat to Hertha Berlin at the weekend means no wins in their last four league games) puts them in danger of missing out. With two of his final three league games coming against his future employers and second-placed Schalke, as well as a DFB Cup final against Bayern, Kovac faces a tough, but exciting end to his tenure at the Commerzbank Arena.

Securing a continental place and a cup win would be a superb send off for Kovac from Frankfurt and a big boost as he heads off to Munich, but miss out on both and it will be a major disappointment. Frankfurt supporters would probably be happy with just one of the two.

Kovac must do all within his power to deliver.

Koln on the brink

They fought hard to earn a point against high-flying Schalke, but FC Koln look doomed after a 2-2 home draw on Sunday left them eight points clear of safety with just three games left.

Their fate will be confirmed should they fail to beat fellow strugglers SC Freiburg at the weekend.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Billy Goats after a disastrous first half to the season left them firmly rooted to the bottom of the table, but the fact that they are still in with a shout of survival with three games left is a testament to the fight of the players under Stefan Ruthenbeck.

And while It ultimately may not prove enough to save them from relegation, if they do go down then the players that stay and any new ones that come in will need to show the same kind of fight to regain their Bundesliga status.