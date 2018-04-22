Record-breaking Sancho: injury woes are behind me

Jadon Sancho, who on Saturday became the youngest Englishman to score in the Bundesliga, is delighted to have overcome his injury woes.

Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City last year, netted in the 13th minute of their 4-0 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The 18-year-old also bagged two assists.

He suffered an ankle ligament injury early in February, but Saturday’s strike showed he has now well and truly put that behind him.

“When I missed my first chance, I was upset with myself because it was 0-0,” Sancho told the Bundesliga’s official website.

“But I made sure I scored with the second chance. I’m really happy I scored my debut goal.

“It’s been hard getting back into the team, getting my fitness, but now I feel good.”