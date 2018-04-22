Bayern subs secure Hannover win

FC Bayern München claimed a 3-0 victory over Hannover 96 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon.

Hannover 96 0 Bayern Munich 3

Muller on target on 57′

Lewandowski adds a second on 73′

Rudy scores on 89′

Match summary

Thomas Muller came off the bench to break the deadlock with a clinical finish before Robert Lewandowski repeated the feat.

Sebastian Rudy slotted home late on to ensure Bayern claimed all three points at the HDI-Arena.

Full report

Bayern was lively from the offset with Thiago heading an early opportunity just off target.

James Rodriguez was next in with a chance that he fired wide before Sandro Wagner forced a strong save from Hannover stopper Philipp Tschauner.

Niklas Sule thought he had made the breakthrough soon after, but again Tschauner made a good stop.

Hannover was on the attack through Fullkrug but Juan Bernat got back well to save off the line.

Sven Ulreich then had to be at his best to deny Timo Hubers as he flicked the ball goalward.

Tschauner was called on to keep out a Wagner header from close range before Thiago smashed a shot in his direction.

Having not made the breakthrough in the first half, Muller replaced Arjen Robben at the start of the second half ahead of Lewandowski coming on for Wagner, while Javi Martinez, on for Rodriguez on 72 minutes completed Bayern’s second-half changes.

And Muller was on target when he volleyed home a cross from Bernat, while Lewandowski smashed home from Rudy’s corner.

Rudy then capped off the performance with his late goal to ensure that Bayern head into their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid on Tuesday in good form.