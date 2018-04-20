Neuer back to full Bayern training sessions

Manuel Neuer has handed FC Bayern München a major boost by returning to full training for the first time since September.

The German and Bayern first-choice stopper suffered a hairline fracture in his foot last year and made a return in January but broke down soon after with the same injury.

He has now recovered enough to return to team training, with head coach Jupp Heynckes confirming the news.

Heynckes told the official Bundesliga website: “It is super-class how Manuel Neuer is working.

“He will participate in the warm-up as well as some passing drills. We are all happy with his overall development.”

Neuer, meanwhile, heaped praise on Sven Ulreich, who has taken his teammate’s place in the Bayern side this season.

He said: “He’s a great goalkeeper and he’s been able to prove that now.

“He’s doing a great job here for Bayern and the team.”

Neuer also hopes he is fit to represent Germany at the World Cup in Russia this year.

He continued: “It’s a very important tournament for me. I think Germany needs me and I like being part of the Germany team too.

“Anybody would like to be involved in a World Cup. I still have aims with Bayern in the second half of the season, and then, of course, the main objective of [playing with] the national team in the summer.”