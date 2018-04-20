Stoger: Batshuayi injury may give Isak a chance

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger believes teenager Alexander Isak could have a great opportunity to shine in the absence of injured striker Michy Batshuayi.

BVB were dealt a hefty blow on Sunday when Batshuayi suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 derby defeat to Schalke, which has ended his season abruptly.

But Stoger sees it as an opportunity to possibly give 18-year-old Isak a chance, saying: “We have a few options [to replace Batshuayi]. A like-for-like replacement in Isak is possible.

“He presents himself well and has realised that there is a possibility for him. But there are other possibilities as well.”

Dortmund’s loss to their local rivals was difficult for the players to handle and Stoger admits it still bothers them.

“Time heals wounds,” he explained. “The mood is better by the day, thank God. But such a defeat is, of course, still gnawing. It is more difficult to get back to normal. It was not a normal defeat.”