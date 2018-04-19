Rangnick: Lookman’s future depends on Everton

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says he doesn’t know if Ademola Lookman will be at the club next season because it depends on his parent club, Everton.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Bundesliga outfit in January on a six-month loan deal that is due to expire at the end of the season. Leipzig appears keen on making the move permanent but will have to wait on Everton.

“If it were down to us, I’d already know the answer,” Rangnick told kicker.

“But it’s not only down to us. We have no clause in the contract.

“I think that we can only answer the question once the season’s finished. It also depends on what happens at Everton.”

“Mola has shown that he is more than just a desperate last-minute signing,” Rangnick added.

“How he played during the second half at Bremen, I really liked that. And not only because he scored that goal.”

Since joining Leipzig, Lookman has made seven Bundesliga appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He still has three years left on his Everton contract.