Batshuayi out for the rest of the season

Borussia Dortmund have revealed that Michy Batshuayi is unlikely to play again this season, after picking up an ankle injury against FC Schalke 04 on Sunday.

The Belgium international left the field on a stretcher in stoppage time, as BVB lost 2-0 at the Veltins-Arena. However, he could still recover in time for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Well its not good news for now, my season is probably over, and i wont be able to pay @BVB back for their confidence … 😔 Thank you all the amazing amount of love I received since yesterday. Wishing my teammates the best for the final days. See you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GORkrFz9kk — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 16, 2018

A statement from the Bundesliga club read: “Michy Batshuayi suffered an ankle injury in the derby with Schalke and will probably be out of action for the remainder of the season.

“Participation with the Belgian national team at the World Cup in Russia remains in the realms of possibility.”

The Chelsea loanee has been a revelation at Dortmund since his arrival in January, scoring seven goals in only 10 league games.